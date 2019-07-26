Tinder Style App For Dogs! Hot or Not?

Move over, Tinder, there’s a new matchmaking app in town. It’s for dogs to find their new best friend..swipe right for a bum sniff, swipe left for…….. oh that’s enough, seriously this is a brilliant idea.

PatchPets, the tinder-style app for dogs is the brainchild of 21-year-old QUT business student Josh Fritz, the app is connecting dogs and their owners to other dogs for park playdates. Users can personalise their experience by creating a profile for their dog, then interact and network with other dog owners. You can easily locate dog parks and other furry friends to play with.

As a dog owner himself, PatchPets founder Josh is passionate about all things dogs. His love for his dog​​ Quincy is what drove him to gather a full team of ​​dog-loving tech geeks​ and invest months of time and effort into making this ultimate​ pet social app​

Since launching in May, the app has attracted more than 4500 users – far beyond Josh’s original estimate of about 700 within the first four weeks.

To find out more about the app you can go to the website https://www.patchpets.com/#whyus