Tinonee Public School P & C Association is having a Spring Fair on Sunday 10th September. We’d like to give a call out for stall holders. If you have something that you would like to sell at our market please get in touch with us! It costs $20 a stall and a copy of your public liability insurance is essential.

email: tinoneepublicschool@pandcaffiliate.org.au

