Truck Carrying Potatoes “Chips” over on St Patricks Day Eve

On the eve of Saint Patrick’s Day, a truck full of potatoes crashed in Keith, South Australia. The incident occurred at 10.15 pm last night and t left many locals disappointed, to be sure, to be sure! Especially those who were hoping to enjoy the traditional Irish dish, Colcannon, made with mashed potatoes and cabbage.

The truck driver was reported to have escaped the crash unharmed, but the same couldn’t be said for the mashed potatoes.

Photo Credit to @SApolicenews