Night Bazaar presents a Twilight Christmas Market at Taree High School raising funds for the P&C.

Community market for all to attend and show your support by purchasing from local small businesses. BBQ and drinks available on the evening to enjoy whilst you shop. Plenty of parking and easy access for all. Fund-raiser for Taree High P&C. Sites available for $20. Stall fees go to the P&C.

