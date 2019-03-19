Vineyard Sleepover With A Twist

Who doesn’t love a weekend away to a vineyard, sipping wine and maybe sleeping off the hangover.

Well you can do this in style, it may be in Portugal and cost a little. But this vineyard allows you to sleep in the luxurious oversized wine barrels.

Each suite includes a private wardrobe and bathroom with walk-in-shower, round beds, skylight windows and a private terrace.

They’re also fully airconditioned and have Wi-Fi for all your insta posts, how cool is that!

For all the wine lovers out there, it’s $400 a night, but just think you might be able to taste the wine on the walls.

Mmmm, I can taste the wine from here.