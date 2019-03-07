Weird Laws… huh?

Listener Kris sent through such a funny list of weird laws that are still active in Australia. I thought I’d share some of my favourites with you.

Excuse me while I Hay-il a cab?

3. Taxi cabs in Queensland are required to carry a bale of hay in the trunk

My vote is for this to include Jessie’s Girl

6. The Summary Offences Act of 1966 deems it illegal to be heard by someone singing an obscene song.

Make me stop, dare ya

8. It is illegal to dress up as Robin and Batman

This one seems counterproductive

10. It is illegal to be drunk in a pub

Whereas this one just seems like good advice

14. It is illegal to leave your car keys inside an unattended vehicle

I mean, just because you can, you probably shouldn’t

17. If a urinal is not readily available, it is legal to urinate on the rear left tyre of your vehicle