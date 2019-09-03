Well Alright Alright Alright, Professor

Matthew McConaughey is expanding his resume.

The Dallas Buyers Club star is now a professor of practice at the University of Texas at the Moody College of Communication in Austin and kind of has already started?

McConaughey has joined the Radio-Television Film department of the university, where he’s been working as a Script to Screen instructor, he signed on as a co-teacher for the class with director Scott Rice,who is also a faculty member.

Kathleen Mabley, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Moody College of Communications spoke to E! & was excited at the changes:

“He’ll still teach the same class, Script to Screen, but now as an official employee he has the ability to also mentor students, explore teaching other classes and participate in all of the University events,” she said in a statement.