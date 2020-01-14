What’s next for Harry & Meghan

With news breaking last week that Prince Harry & Meghan Markle have made the decision as a couple to share time between the USA and the UK, and in turn step down from their Royal duties it has a lot of people asking the question of what’s next on the cards for the Royal Couple.

Meghan Markle, who is knows for her roles in Suits, Remember Me & Horrible Bosses could find herself doing a Toni Basil impression.

Hey Mickey?

A video from the red carpet of The Lion King reboot has come to light of Prince Harry having a chat to Bob Iger – Disney’s CEO. The Times Of London have reported over the weekend that Markle had signed an agreement where she will record a voiceover for Disney in return for Disney donating to the charity Elephants Without Borders.

Although this has not been confirmed by Markle & her husband, the Royal Family or Disney. A video shows that Harry may have been her reference.

The conversation is said to have went as follows:

Harry: “you know she does voiceovers,”

Iger: ” oh really?

Harry: “you seem surprised…. but yeah, she’s really interested”

I guess we’ll have to watch this space to find out where we’ll hear her pop-up, but it’s very exciting times for the Bad Boy of the Royal family’s little family.