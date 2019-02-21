What’s that called again?

A hilarious thread has started on twitter after Paul Coxon, a man with a PhD in Physic shared a story of him forgetting the word for something he definitely should know!

Hello my name is Paul, I have a PhD in physics and thanks to a random brain freeze forgot the word for photon so had to call it a “shiny crumb” in front of my colleagues 😐 — Paul Coxon (@paulcoxon) February 18, 2019



And the replies are just, uh, what’s the word? oh yeah, fabulous!

I’ve definitely called myself by the wrong name before.

All kinds of puppies are the best!

Horse puppy would have worked too.

Oh, kids! (yuckkk)

And now is about the time I tell you I once forgot what my elbow was & I called it an “armcorner”. Also have referred to Toe Socks as “foot gloves”.

I mean, it’s not wrong, but I’m still ashamed.