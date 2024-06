Wherrol Flat Hall are having a fundraising Bingo Day on Sunday 16th June, 12pm start for lunch and eyes down for bingo around 12:30pm.

$15 entry for games and marker.

Sausage sizzle, drinks, afternoon tea, cakes and slices, tea and coffee available at a small cost.

Kids are very welcome. Lots of prizes and a great raffle on the day too.

Head along and support their rural community hall.