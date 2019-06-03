Why so sparkly?

Ever since Ben Affleck cracked the sads and stepped down from the role as Batman, the internet has been a buzz in speculation as to who will play the Caped Crusader in the next iteration of the DC character.

Well, it’s finally happened, with many worlds colliding, Warner Brothers has announced that our new Dark Knight is….

Robert Pattinson.

Jack Whitehall is not gonna be happy about this.

Some swearing in this video. Watch at your own discretion.

Yes, indeed, it’s taken 11 years for this Vampire to turn into a Bat. Robert Pattinson who you know from the Twilight Saga and playing the dreamy Hufflepuff Cedric Diggory in The Harry Potter Series is going to be our next playboy masked vigilante of Gotham.

The Batman is set to hit theatres in 2021 and no doubt those in the DC camp are hoping ti will be a return to form after a handful of box office and critical flops in the past years since the Christopher Nolan Dark Knight Trilogy wrapped up in 2012.

It’ll be exciting to see Robert Pattinson sink his teeth into this role, also to see who is gonna be cast as the real hero, Alfred Thaddeus Crane Pennyworth.