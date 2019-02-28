Why Zebras Have Stripes? Things you don’t need to know…but we’ll tell you anyway!

Scientists have discovered that zebras have stripes to ward off blood-sucking flies, who get dazzled by their colours and have trouble landing.

The animals’ distinctive coats help them keep off the insects that try to feast on them and carry deadly diseases.

Researchers put striped coats on horses to see how many insects landed on them and compared the results with horses covered in plain, single-coloured coats.

They filmed the horse flies as they tried to prey on captive zebras and horses kept on a domestic farm in Somerset, and found that the insects approached the animals at similar rates.

But once they began to circle them, the flies managed to land on zebras less than a quarter as often as they did on the horses.

