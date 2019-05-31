Wingardium Levi-oh yes!

If you’re like me and you read and re-read your favourite books all over against just to find new and interesting things you may have missed before. I have some good news for Harry Potter fans.

J.K. Rowling will be releasing four new Non-Fiction ebooks called Harry Potter: A Journey Through…

Pottermore explains:

“The series features four bitesize reads, each themed by Hogwarts lessons, and will take you back in time once again to learn about the traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter stories, accompanied by some new, gorgeous line drawings from London-based artist Rohan Daniel Eason.

“You may remember Harry Potter – A History of Magic and the family edition, Harry Potter – A Journey Through A History of Magic, which came out back in 2017. This was followed by the audiobook last year, which featured expanded interviews with the exhibition curators, narrated by Natalie Dormer.

“These eBook shorts are adapted from the audiobook and are a chance to absorb the colourful characters and curious incidents of the real history of magic in a more compact form – perfect for the train or whatever Muggle transport you prefer.”

The audiobooks will be read by Natalie Dormer, who you may remermber from Picnic at Hanging Rock, & her huge role as Maergery Tyrell in Game Of Thrones.

It’ll be interesting to see this work of wonder as a non fiction series.

Fetch me a butterbeer, I’m ready for the magic.