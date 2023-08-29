Wingham High School- 80s bingo – Year 12 fundraiser

Wingham High schools year 12 class are raising funds for the local amazing local charity Art & Soul.

Come along to the Wingham High School at 6pm on the 7th September and Step back into the 80s with Bingo and mini games!

Tickets are $20 each or a table of 8 for $160.

Food and drinks will be available to purchase on the night. There are prizes for the best dressed table, and a lucky door prize.

The major raffle will also be drawn with prizes from many local businesses.

For more information contact Wingham High