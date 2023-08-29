Wingham High School- 80s bingo – Year 12 fundraiser
Posted on 29th August, 2023
Wingham High schools year 12 class are raising funds for the local amazing local charity Art & Soul.
Come along to the Wingham High School at 6pm on the 7th September and Step back into the 80s with Bingo and mini games!
Tickets are $20 each or a table of 8 for $160.
Food and drinks will be available to purchase on the night. There are prizes for the best dressed table, and a lucky door prize.
The major raffle will also be drawn with prizes from many local businesses.
For more information contact Wingham High