Come and celebrate 60 amazing years of Wingham Junior Rugby League at Wingham Services Club Auditorium.

We will look back at WJRLFC history and talk to some greats of the club.

Unwind with some entertainment by local band THE TRAPPS! Ticket includes a 2 course meal and drink on arrival.

This is an 18+ event, for more information please contact Nicole on 0435 575 291.