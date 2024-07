Gather your table, sharpen your wits, and get ready for an evening filled with brain-teasing questions, laughter, and friendly competition.

Saturday 27 July 2024 starting 7.00pm at Wingham Services Club.

Tickets $50 for a table of 8, dress in your best 80s style!

Bookings are essential. Contact the station for more information.

Book at www.winghamtigersstore.com under ‘events’