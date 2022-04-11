Wingham’s Second Busker Muster A Success!

The second annual Busker Muster was a successful event in Wingham recently, and Isabella street really came to life with everything from jugglers to jazz bands, dancers to daredevils, singers and guitar slingers. Cash prizes were on offer for the most popular street acts.

A huge congratulations to teen singer Cassidy Alyson, who played solo acoustic and sang her way to first place in the event. She won the local’s award as favorite, by the most slender of margins- 1 vote!

“It was great to see such a community response to this” said Alyson.

By Monday morning, Cass was in the studio for a chat with Jayce…. She even brought her guitar with her. Listen here- https://soundcloud.com/user-377596040/cassidy-alyson

The sky is the limit for the local OOSH worker, who is currently studying her HSC, with aspirations of traveling abroad to further her music career.

A worthy mention must be given to Mid Coast locals “Max and Craig” who places second in Wingham, and young Travis, who finished third. Performance places on the upcoming Wingham Music Festival stage were also awarded to buskers.

A huge thanks to the Wingham Chamber of Commerce for putting the Busker Muster on.