Brought to you buy Taree Lions Club as a fundraiser for Tastefest, is Winterfest!

Sunday 2nd of June from 10am, head down to the riverbank near Queen Elizabeth Park Taree, grab some lunch or a snack from the food vendors, browse the large variety of market stalls or set up some chairs or a rug and listen to the buskers performing.

It is sure to be a great day of food, market stalls and music.