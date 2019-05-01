Wondering what to watch this month?

Can you believe it’s already May? This year is going so quickly!

If you’re looking for new things (or some old) there’s some really cool stuff coming to Netflix this May.

The Writers of the Netflix original Series Bojack Horseman have a new show – Tuca & Bertie about two birds in their thirties living their life the best thewy can.

Lucifer is coming to Netflix on May 8th after being axed last year by Fox – many fans have been waiting for this moment for a long time.

For True Crime buffs – Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile comes on May 3rd which is a biographical crime thriller film about serial killer Ted Bundy with heartthrob Zac Efron playing the main role – this one has caused quite a bit of controversy so it’ll be interesting to see whether it lives up to the hype.

Charlize Theron is kicking ass Liam Neeson style in Atomic Blonde on the 15th too – and I’m excited to see if Jason Statham shows off any of his Olympic diving ability in The Meg which drops on the 28th.

Historical Roasts is coming to make you laugh in the comedy department and there are LOTS of documentaries for anyone looking to learn a little.

Full list below

Netflix Original Series

Undercover

Flinch

Dead to Me

Tuca & Bertie

Abyss

Lucifer: Season 4

Tiny House Nation

Easy: Season 3

The Society

Jailbirds

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3

Well Intended Love

The Rain: Season 2

White Gold: Season 2

It’s Bruno

Nailed It!: Season 3

One Spring Night

Slasher: Solstice

High Seas

She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2

WHAT / IF

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

Bad Blood: Season 2

Playing with Fire (Jugar con fuego)

Good Girls: Season 2

Black Spot: Season 2

The Mechanism: Season 2

When They See Us

Original Films

Munafik 2

Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage

Alles ist gut

Despite Everything

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

The Last Summer

Shéhérazade

Dry Martina

Gente que viene y bah

Wine Country

Good Sam

Morir para contar

Maria

See You Yesterday

Furie

Joy

Rim of the World

The Perfection

Svaha: The Sixth Finger

Chopsticks

Always Be My Maybe

Comedy Specials

Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

Historical Roasts

Documentaries

Knock Down The House

All In My Family

ReMastered: The Lion’s Share

1994: Limited Series

A Tale of Two Kitchens

After Maria

Killer Ratings

Kids & Family

Cupcake & Dino – General Services: Season 2

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2

Malibu Rescue

Chip & Potato

Prince of Peoria: Part 2

& Other Licensed Content

The 100: Season 5

Transformers: The Last Knight

Schitt’s Creek: Season 5

Atomic Blonde

The Meg

Arrested Development: Season 5

Happy binging!