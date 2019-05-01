Wondering what to watch this month?
Posted on 1st May, 2019
Can you believe it’s already May? This year is going so quickly!
If you’re looking for new things (or some old) there’s some really cool stuff coming to Netflix this May.
The Writers of the Netflix original Series Bojack Horseman have a new show – Tuca & Bertie about two birds in their thirties living their life the best thewy can.
Lucifer is coming to Netflix on May 8th after being axed last year by Fox – many fans have been waiting for this moment for a long time.
For True Crime buffs – Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile comes on May 3rd which is a biographical crime thriller film about serial killer Ted Bundy with heartthrob Zac Efron playing the main role – this one has caused quite a bit of controversy so it’ll be interesting to see whether it lives up to the hype.
Charlize Theron is kicking ass Liam Neeson style in Atomic Blonde on the 15th too – and I’m excited to see if Jason Statham shows off any of his Olympic diving ability in The Meg which drops on the 28th.
Historical Roasts is coming to make you laugh in the comedy department and there are LOTS of documentaries for anyone looking to learn a little.
Full list below
Netflix Original Series
Undercover
Flinch
Dead to Me
Tuca & Bertie
Abyss
Lucifer: Season 4
Tiny House Nation
Easy: Season 3
The Society
Jailbirds
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3
Well Intended Love
The Rain: Season 2
White Gold: Season 2
It’s Bruno
Nailed It!: Season 3
One Spring Night
Slasher: Solstice
High Seas
She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2
WHAT / IF
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
Bad Blood: Season 2
Playing with Fire (Jugar con fuego)
Good Girls: Season 2
Black Spot: Season 2
The Mechanism: Season 2
When They See Us
Original Films
Munafik 2
Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage
Alles ist gut
Despite Everything
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
The Last Summer
Shéhérazade
Dry Martina
Gente que viene y bah
Wine Country
Good Sam
Morir para contar
Maria
See You Yesterday
Furie
Joy
Rim of the World
The Perfection
Svaha: The Sixth Finger
Chopsticks
Always Be My Maybe
Comedy Specials
Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
Historical Roasts
Documentaries
Knock Down The House
All In My Family
ReMastered: The Lion’s Share
1994: Limited Series
A Tale of Two Kitchens
After Maria
Killer Ratings
Kids & Family
Cupcake & Dino – General Services: Season 2
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2
Malibu Rescue
Chip & Potato
Prince of Peoria: Part 2
& Other Licensed Content
The 100: Season 5
Transformers: The Last Knight
Schitt’s Creek: Season 5
Atomic Blonde
The Meg
Arrested Development: Season 5
Happy binging!