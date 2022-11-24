The third Sunday in November is recognized every year as the World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims (WDRRTV). This year, it is observed across the globe on November 20, 2022, with Justice as its theme.

Recently on the breakky show, Jayce spoke to a local mother from Wingham who tragically lost her daughter, Hannah, at the tender age of 19 in 2013. Dianne McMurty spoke very courageously of the message that must be passed on.

Hear Jayce’s chat to Dianne, and her important message to us all, here- https://soundcloud.com/user-377596040/hannahs-blue-butterflies-road-safety-awareness-on-max

Hannah was a much loved member of the community. More information on WSRRTV can be found here- https://tirf.ca/blog/world-day-remembrance-road-traffic/