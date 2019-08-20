Would you sleep in a floating tent?

Some of us love camping, getting out into the fresh air and maybe camping near the beach for some peace and quiet.

But you like to be comfortable, no hard surfaces and not many mozzies is always good.

How would you like to sleep in a floating tent? Maybe head out into the Manning River or just go from the Forster Tuncurry Bridge?

How relaxing! But maybe some downfalls like… rips, sharks, big surf if you make it out to sea or maybe just getting lost!

And then there’s the questions like where do you go to the loo or how do you get out of the tent without getting wet.

It’s going to cost you around $2000… I think I might just on land camping. Might be good just for a float around in Summer though. Would you do it?