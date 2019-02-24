You’ll never guess where Matt Damon was instead of the Oscars!

If you’re like me, you get really excited when you run into a old friend or someone you know when you’re down the shops. It’s a good feeling!

Well, shoppers in Ballina, NSW took that feeling to an eleven this week! With superstar Matt Damon spotted doing his shopping at their local Kmart!

Yep! While most of Hollywoods brightest and best were getting primped and pampered ready for the Oscars, Matt Damon was hunting along the aisles of Kmart Ballina for bargains!

The Bourne franchise actor who loves to holiday in the nearby Byron Bay was snapped on Instagram by Daniel Freeman.

Speaking to 9Honey Daniel says he took the opportunity to get a photo with the actor when he saw him at the checkouts.

“I spotted him at the checkout with his wife and kids, he had a football and some other kid’s toys,” says Daniel.

The image was then shared by @balna.nsw with the caption that he had a “Kmart gift card he has to use up.”

This also isn’t his first trip to Kmart.

I guess if Kmart’s good enough for Jason Bourne, it’s good enough for me!