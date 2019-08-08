You’ll never guess who’s coming back to TV

Maybe you might.

In a year that’s really making me say What The…? What year is it?

The Lion King is in the cinemas and so was Toy Story. Captain Marvel sent us back to the 90s, Rocketman into a fever dream of glitter and nostalgia. Rocko’s Modern Life has new episodes coming to Netflix tomorrow and everybody’s stuck in a time warp because of Stranger Things and Glow (also has new episodes this week).

I sincerely am struggling to remember we’re in the year 2019 and last night’s news isn’t helping this.

Rove is coming back to Channel Ten this month!

Rove Live was a Tuesday night staple of so many households’ viewing for years in the noughties and featured some of the best musical acts, stand up comedians and hot-takes of pop culture at the time.

Rove, with his cheeky personality and sometimes completely over the top delivery left a mark on late night television I feel has been missing from Aussie screens for some time.

August 24th is the date he’ll return, I hope he brings back some old fan favourite segments with him like What the..? and My Sharada, but even if he doesn’t, we’re stoked to have him back!