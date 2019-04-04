You’ve heard of Batman Begins, well now it’s the Joker’s turn

This morning when I saw there was a trailer for a standalone Joker movie I said to myself that “nobody will top Heath Ledger’s portrayal” and then I watched the new trailer starring Joaquin Phoenix.

I had humble pie for breaky.

A story so many fans of the batman franchise have been eager to see, the Joker’s origin story is finally being put on the big screen. (& Joaquin Phoenix is being put right into my nightmares).

With the trailer giving some real Taxi Driver vibes, not surprised that Robert De Niro is also appearing in the film. It show the Joker as a failed stand up comedian who is driven completely insane to become the Joker we all know and er, yeah, know.

It’s out October 3, to gear us up for Halloween no doubt.

Jess