Jolly had local comedian Andy Saunders on the show to talk comedy and his time on The Block.

Andy Saunders will be joined on stage by Tommy Dean, Marty Bright, Ben Stevenson, Aunty Maureen, and Steve Hoskins at the Lakeside Laughs Comedy Night at Club Forster on Friday November 3rd.

Get your tickets from ⁠⁠lakesidefestival.com.au!

In the mean time Click here to catch up on Andy and Jolly’s chat.