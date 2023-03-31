Coopernook Public School students publish book, “The Three Little Rascals”

A simple school idea has resulted in 16 young authors from Coopernook Public School publishing their first book “The Three Little Rascals”!

We had the pleasure of attending the official book launch last week, where we joined the community in celebrating this great achievement. The trip also included a sneak peek of the students wonderful artworks!

“The Three Little Rascals” is an enjoyable read, and encourages young readers to use their imagination and creativity. The school hopes that the book will inspire other children to write and express their own stories.

You can grab a copy of the book from Coopernook Public School for a $10 donation.