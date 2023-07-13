Interview with Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley

Jolly was lucky enough to interview the country power couple Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley last week about their new album Up, Down & Sideways as well as their new project Hang at the Wang located on their property near Nabiac and local shows!

They are a force to be reckoned with taking home three wins at the 2023 Country Music Awards of Australia in January, being crowned Country Music Capital News Group or Duo of the Year. They will be back touring from January next year and playing a number of festivals in the meantime.

If you missed the interview you can catch up HERE

For more awesome interviews like this, tune in to the brekkie show with Jolly, 6 to 9am weekdays.