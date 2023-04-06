TasteFest 2023 was a spectacular event, one of the best days/nights Taree Riverbank has seen!

With a delicious array of food, desserts, beer and much more to excite your tastebuds; loads of entertainment for families and the famous duck races. The atmosphere was high and it was great to see everyone come together as a community to enjoy the sweeter things in life. It truly was an event for all ages!

It’s hard to pin point the best part of the event, but most of the hype has been about the “Back to the 80’s” band that lit up the Riverbank with their killer tracks.

A huge congratulations to the Taree Lions Club and all the volunteers involved.

We are already counting down to TasteFest 2024!









Photo credit: Tastefest Taree NSW Facebook Page