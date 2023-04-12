If you are looking for something to do with the kids this school holidays, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is sure to be a big hit!

Already grossing $420.8million worldwide in it’s opening weekend. It has taken the record as generating the third-highest gross earnings for any animated film. It holds the record as the third-highest Easter opening weekend of all time!

The film is an adaption of the popular video game and features all the famous characters you know and love. The story is about the brothers Mario and Luigi being transported to an alternate world and becoming entangled in a battle with the Koopas, led by Bowser as they try to save the Mushroom Kingdom and Princess Peach.

With great reviews, this is one not to be missed!

