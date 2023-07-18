The popular Wingham Music Festival is back this year to bring an awesome line up of artists to our local area!

Get your dancing shoes ready for 3 days packed full of entertainment, with crowd favourites like Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band, Country Music Superstars Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley, Wendy Matthews and Grace Knight performing the songs of Paul Simon’s Graceland, Ray Beadle – Stax of Blues, Felicity Urquhardt with Josh Cunningham, Frank Sultana, Little Quirks, Mitch King, Hussy Hicks and Round Mountain Girls and many more!

Also be delighted by some of our best local acts like Hudson Rose!

To grab your tickets CLICK HERE