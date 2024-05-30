Megan from The Resolution Network Chats With Jolly and Shelly About Emotions in the Workplace
Posted on 30th May, 2024
Being able to manage emotions in the workplace is essential for both leaders and team members, as emotions are a natural part of being human.
To gain insights on handling emotions at work, you can listen to the discussion between Jolly, Shelly, and Megan from The Resolution Network here.
For further information on how The Resolution Network and how they can assist you in managing emotions in the workplace, visit their Facebook Page by clicking here.