The Resolution Network: The Secret To Having A Difficult Conversation – Part One

When you are faced with the possibility of a difficult conversation, it is not uncommon to feel a sense of dismay and apprehension.

The thought of broaching a sensitive topic can seem challenging as your mind often races to worst case scenarios, but there is a lot more going on beneath the surface when we approach these types of challenging conversations.

There are generally three key areas that cause visceral reactions. Firstly, the fear of the unknown, secondly, the underlying concern of possible consequences of the discussion and thirdly, our own insecurities and self-doubt.

All those factors combine to make a potent cocktail of anxiety and concern, making the idea of a difficult discussion feel like a challenge. However, as Megan, Jolly and Shelly discussed on the brekkie show, these conversations don’t have to be as scary as they seem.

Megan from the Resolution Network delves into these points in more depth with Jolly and Shelly in part one of a two-part series; The Secret to Having a Difficult Conversation.

If you missed part one, click here to check it out on The Resolution Network’s webpage.

Tune in to Megan, Jolly and Shelly’s next chat in July for Part Two.