Bonnie Wingham Scottish Festival this June!

The Manning Valley Historical Museum and the Manning Valley Highland Association proudly present the 2024 Bonnie Wingham Scottish Festival.

With only 1 month till the event, we got you covered for what is included! Starting with the parade at 9am featuring bagpipe bands to kick everything off. For more entertainment there’s the tug of war, kilted dashes, and hurling the haggis. Bring your dancing shoes for some Scottish dancing — it might just be your highland highlight of the day! If you’re feeling parched or in the need for food, the clan and market stalls have you covered.

For more information head on over to bonniewingham.com.