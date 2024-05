Mark Wilkinson, a Sydney singer-songwriter joined Jolly and Shelly on the brekkie show to chat about his upcoming gigs and his new album! If you missed their chat, catch up now by clicking here.

Mark will be performing in Taree on May 18, to get tickets, click here!

Follow his journey on ⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠ or ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠.