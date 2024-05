Posted on 1st May, 2024

Wingham Busker Muster Winner Shania Bonita joins the brekky show to talk about her time in Tamworth with the CMAA, recent gigs, new music, and getting the chance to play the Wingham Music Acoustic Festival.

Follow her journey on ⁠Facebook⁠ or ⁠Instagram⁠.

Listen to the chat here!